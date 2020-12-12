PHOTOS: Hospitals prepare for vaccine distribution
1 of 18
Pfizer Thermal Shipper
UConn Health
Components of thermal shipper
UConn Health
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England
Supplies from the CDC
Hartford HealthCare
Supplies from the CDC
Hartford HealthCare
UConn Health freezer
UConn Health
UConn Health freezer
UConn Health
For some facilities, this type of store is a challenge, but UConn Health has experience with this.
“We have a very large research landscape and we utilize ultra-cold storage all throughout that landscape many times,” Metcalf said.
About 10,000 doses can be stored in each of the freezers, and UConn has several.
“We think we have plenty of capacity and are ready to take as many as we can get from the manufacturer,” Metcalf said.
Under ‘Phase 1A’ of the COVID vaccine program, UConn Health will vaccinate some of its own employees at its Farmington campus, as well as healthcare workers in the towns of Avon, Canton and Farmington.
Frontline personnel at highest risk of COVID-19 will be prioritized.
The next two phases of the state’s vaccination program will be rolled out as early as mid-January.
Phase 1B and 1C will expand vaccination to essential workers, adults with high risk medical conditions and adults over the age of 65.
Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.