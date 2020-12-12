UConn freezer.jpg

UConn Health has several freezers where the vaccines can be stored

 UConn Health

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- UConn Health is one of four health care institutions in the state preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are ready to go, and we don’t want to waste a single second,” said Dr. Kim Metcalf, UConn Health’s primary vaccine coordinator.

It’s been months in the making, and hospitals are on standby, ready to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

RELATED: Following FDA approval, states expected to receive vaccine starting Monday

“We’re ready to receive it, we’ve even done dry runs with the loading dock,” Metcalf said.

At UConn Health, Metcalf is responsible for the vaccine logistics, rollout, and administration.

“I’m really excited. I’m really excited for the healthcare workers, for the community, for the general public,” she said.

UConn Health is gearing up to receive 1,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its first shipment.

“This is the tool we’ve been waiting for, for so long,” Metcalf said.

The vaccine has to be stored in extremely low temperatures and will be surrounded by dry ice.

Pfizer is using a thermal shipper with an embedded temperature and GPS tracking device on top of the inner lid.

PHOTOS: Hospitals prepare for vaccine distribution

1 of 18

For some facilities, this type of store is a challenge, but UConn Health has experience with this.

“We have a very large research landscape and we utilize ultra-cold storage all throughout that landscape many times,” Metcalf said.

About 10,000 doses can be stored in each of the freezers, and UConn has several.

“We think we have plenty of capacity and are ready to take as many as we can get from the manufacturer,” Metcalf said.

Under ‘Phase 1A’ of the COVID vaccine program, UConn Health will vaccinate some of its own employees at its Farmington campus, as well as healthcare workers in the towns of Avon, Canton and Farmington.

Frontline personnel at highest risk of COVID-19 will be prioritized.

The next two phases of the state’s vaccination program will be rolled out as early as mid-January.

Phase 1B and 1C will expand vaccination to essential workers, adults with high risk medical conditions and adults over the age of 65.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.