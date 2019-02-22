FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut Health center is notifying patients of a data breach that potentially impacts them.
UConn said someone illegally accessed a limited number of employee accounts, which means about 326,000 people were potentially impacted.
For about 1,500, that may have included their social security numbers.
"Upon learning of the incident, UConn Health immediately took action, including securing the impacted accounts to prevent further unauthorized access and confirming the security of its email system," UConn Health said in a statement. "UConn Health also notified law enforcement, and retained a leading forensic security firm to investigate and conduct a comprehensive search for any personal information in the impacted email accounts."
Investigators found that on Dec. 24, 2018, some of the accounts that were accessed contained some personal information, including people's names, dates of birth, addresses and limited medical information such as billing and appointment information. Some social security numbers were also involved.
"It is important to note that, at this point, UConn Health does not know for certain if any personal information was ever viewed or acquired by the unauthorized party, and is not aware of any instances of fraud or identity theft as a result of this incident," UConn Health said. "The incident had no impact on UConn Health’s computer networks or electronic medical record systems."
UConn said it is mailing notification letters to impacted individuals.
It is offering them free identity theft protection.
For more information, head here.
