FARMINGTON (WFSB) - UConn Health officials are cancelling vaccination appointments due to a lack of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials announced recently that people who are scheduled to have a vaccination between Feb. 1-8 have been told they appointments are cancelled.
Officials said in part, “We are writing to inform you that UConn Health has just been notified that, due to shortages at the federal and state level, the state is compelled to reduce its COVID-19 vaccine allocations beginning next week. As a result UConn Health will be unfortunately canceling all first dose vaccination appointments currently scheduled for Monday, February 1 through February 8.”
Health officials said a decision will be made next week as to whether additional first doses will be cancelled after Feb. 8 and appointments will be dependent on vaccine availability.
UConn health reached out to each patient individually to alert them of the cancellation.
The health provider offered their sincerest apologies and anyone with questions is urged to email uconnhealthadvisory@uchc.edu.
