FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- UConn Health is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients for plasma donations.
A program under a protocol developed by the Mayo Clinic was recently launched. It uses “convalescent plasma from employees who have recovered from COVID-19 to administer to patients suffering from the illness in hopes of helping their bodies fight the disease," officials said.
Now, UConn Health is looking for individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and may be able to donate plasma to help current patients with serious life-threatening infections.
If you were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have recovered, and are willing to donate plasma, please call the UConn Health COVID-19 Call Center (860-679-3199, option 1) for more information.
Call Center hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.