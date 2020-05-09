STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut 2020 graduates made history today.
They are the first class in Connecticut to graduate virtually.
“I just once again want to congratulate the Class of 2020 because we did it, we made it!” said Heleena Ruby, UConn graduate.
And they did.
This, despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic.
Tonight, UConn seniors are graduates and are still celebrating this milestone.
But the commencement was unlike any other seen before.
It seems the graduates appreciated UConn’s effort to recognize their hard work.
It’s what they wanted, it’s what they deserved.
It wasn’t quite the real thing, but you’ll see graduates found a way to own the day.
A day they longed for, but not quite what UConn seniors expected.
“Greetings to the Class of 2020 and welcome to the first virtual commencement in the history of the University of Connecticut,” said UConn President Thomas Katsouleas.
No students attended in-person.
Instead, many sat home, watching as their peers, alumni and a who’s who from around the state congratulated them.
“Even though we weren’t together, we are also connected in a way,” said Heleena Ruby, UConn graduate.
She is the first in her family to graduate from college.
It’s an accomplishment families celebrate.
In a time like this, it’s also what brings communities together.
A small, private celebration at home for D’Andre Conaway turned into a parade lead by Newington’s finest when he stepped out the door.
“There were the cops driving in with all of my friends, all of my family driving behind them and honestly it was a surprise to me,” Conaway said.
He’s still stunned as he replays the scene.
While the pandemic canceled a traditional commencement, the recognition, for just a moment, made those graduates forget about everything.
They could switch their tassels, toss their caps, albeit from home.
Call it a practice run for if an in-person ceremony is held later.
“That is something that I would never want to miss,” Conaway said.
“And have that real like, I-walked-across-the-stage-kind-of-feel,” Ruby said.
To them and all the seniors graduating this year, congratulations.
This year marks the first time UConn had to cancel spring commencement ceremonies since 1914.
The school says if circumstances allow, it plans to host one in October.
