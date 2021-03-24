STORRS, CT (WFSB) - College campuses look very different than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but University of Connecticut leaders hope student life will return to normal in many ways by fall 2021.
There are several things students might be able to expect, but the most important shifts include more in-person classes and more students living on campus.
This week, UConn leaders announced a few highlights from their plan for the fall semester. They really are optimistic, mostly because of increased vaccine availability. UConn president Thomas Katsouleas said that is helping the university dramatically increase the number of in-person classes being offered. As of Wednesday, in fact, students can register for courses for the fall semester and there are nearly the same number of in-person classes available as students saw before the pandemic.
Also, once classes are over, more students will be able to return to their dorm rooms. School leaders hope the residence hall occupancy rate rises to about 90 percent; although, the exact percentage will be dictated by state and national safety regulations.
Katsouleas is also asking to students to let the school know when they have received the vaccine and the university will offer to administer doses to any student who has not gotten it.
Despite all the positive changes, campus life won’t return to normal. Faculty and students will still be required to wear masks and practice social distancing for as long as state guidelines require.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.