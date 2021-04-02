(WFSB) -- On Friday night, the UConn women are playing in their 13th straight Final Four.
The Huskies will play the Arizona Wildcats at 9:30 p.m.
In the audience on Friday night will be a very special fan, 8-year-old Daniela, who was diagnosed with Cooley’s Anemia.
The team surprised her with tickets to Friday night’s game.
Daniela is part of Team Impact, a non-profit that helps children facing serious illnesses by matching them with a college athletic team.
A few team members surprised Daniela on a Zoom call earlier this week with the news.
The Huskies often visit Daniela in the hospital during her transfusions and honor her at events on campus.
