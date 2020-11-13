STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- University of Connecticut officials have announced that they are implementing a modified quarantine for its entire Storrs residential campus.
Officials said this comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise on the Storrs campus.
Earlier this week, UConn said five residence halls were placed on quarantine: Werth, Tolland, Middlesex, Batterson, and Belden.
Additionally, Busby Suites, Russell Hall, Alsop A, Fairfield Hall, and Litchfield Hall are now under quarantine.
“Students who live in the residence halls listed above must continue to follow all the quarantine protocols including online learning,” a statement from the university said.
Residential students must also receive a COVID-19 exit test before leaving for Thanksgiving break.
“Our efforts to contain spread require us to take additional measures as a residential community. As a result, all other Storrs residential students not currently in residential quarantine will need to follow a modified quarantine beginning today (Friday) and lasting until the residential system closes on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.,” a statement said.
