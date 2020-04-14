STORRS, CT (WFSB) - As the economy remains stalled due to the coronavirus, universities in the state are taking action to protect their financial situations.
The University of Connecticut announced hiring restrictions and a spending freeze last week.
"As we consider the budgetary uncertainty we face in the months ahead, we will need to make difficult choices," said Tom Katsouleas, UConn's president. "We do not know what our fiscal future will look like or how long it will take our economy to recover."
All new hires will only be approved by Katsouleas, the provost or executive vice president for administration.
Contract renewals for goods will be reviewed to determine their necessity.
"This emergency spending freeze will continue until we have a better sense of the fiscal impact of the pandemic," Katsouleas said. "It is meant to conserve university resources in the face of financial uncertainty."
The freezes and restrictions exclude UConn Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.