STORRS, CT (WFSB) - El Instituto: the Institute of Latino/Latina, Caribbean, and Latin-American Studies, is a place for undergrad and grad students to learn about those Latino contributions in culture, history, politics, art, and much more.
"I can take a history class just on Latino contributions to U.S culture. I didn't learn any of this in high school and then their brains start to explode as they realize all there is to know about the tremendous contributions Latinos have made this country, never mind the hemisphere," Anne Geblein, associate director of El Instituto, tells us.
"A major or a minor in Latin X studies fits hand-in-glove in a major, in other fields. We have students who double major in Latino Studies and Spanish if they want to perfect the language from their parents or bio field if they are interested in going to medical school," Samuel Martinez, director of El Instituto, stated.
As the Latino community in Connecticut has grown about thirty percent over the past decade, according to the 2020 census, staff say it's the perfect time to learn how to help a community often ignored and faced with disparities in healthcare and the economy.
For senior Sabrina Baez, majoring in Latino Studies can hopefully bring change to hospitals, which is where she works.
"People that were Spanish speaking were treated, were receiving less quality care than someone who was English speaking. How the way someone looked when they walked into the office also affected how they were treated by our staff and so I don't think that's right," explained Baez.
Baez decided to combine her Latino Studies major with health science, where she hopes to teach others to be empathetic and understanding.
"For example, for physicians having the cultural competency to be able to talk to somebody that doesn’t necessary share the same culture as you, being able to understand someone else's culture so that you can provide that quality healthcare, regardless of where they are from," continued Baez.
Besides being proud of her Dominican roots, she’s thankful for places like El Instituto that have allowed her to explore her culture in depth, the issues, and possible solutions.
"Sometimes, I feel like maybe that sense of imposter syndrome. Because I am Latina, because I am a woman, I may not be able to go and accomplish my goals, but I have to constantly remind myself to be proud of my identities and to continue to push forward," Baez added.
