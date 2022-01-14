STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut announced Interim President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi will be leaving the school.
Agwunobi also served as CEO of UConn Health.
“While I am excited about this new opportunity, the decision to leave UConn and UConn Health was extremely difficult,” Agwunobi said in a latter to the school community. “This is an amazing university and special place. It has truly been an honor to serve as a leader here and to work with all of you.”
Agwunobi will be leaving the school to accept a leadership position at the healthcare company Humana.
School officials say Vice President of Research Radenka Maric is expected to be named interim president and Dr. Bruce Liang, Dean of the UConn School of Medicine, is expected to be named interim CEO of UConn Health.
Agwunobi says he will stay at the school until February.
Gov. Ned Lamont made a statement on Agwunobi's departure:
“I thank Dr. Andrew Agwunobi for his service to UConn over the years, and I wish him well in his new opportunity in the private sector. Dr. Agwunobi has helped to steer UConn and UConn Health through unprecedented times, all while overseeing significant growth in research and enrollment. UConn’s Medical School has grown under his leadership, and our flagship higher education institution has strengthened its reputation as a national leader. I have had the pleasure of spending time with Andy, and I will miss his thoughtful outlook and positive demeanor. I have immense confidence in the UConn Board of Trustees and Chairman Dan Toscano as they search for a permanent replacement to lead UConn into the future. Meanwhile, UConn is incredibly fortunate to have the talented and unflappable Dr. Radenka Maric to steer UConn on an interim basis. I appointed Dr. Maric to serve on the Connecticut Innovations Board of Directors because of her incredible contributions to improve and strengthen UConn’s prowess in research. Our Huskies will remain in good hands.”
