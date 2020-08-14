STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Isaias's winds and arguably under-prepared power companies weren't the only contributing factors to the state's power outage debacle, an analysis from the University of Connecticut found.
Gypsy moth infestations and drought conditions in recent years weakened trees throughout the state to such an extent that forests were particularly vulnerable when Tropical Storm Isaias swept through last Tuesday and caused extensive power outages related to tree damage.
Those factors, along with the capricious storm’s unusual timing and localized pockets of extreme winds, made it more difficult than expected to predict the extent of possible electrical outages and create accurate restoration plans.
The analysis was published by the UConn-based Eversource Energy Center.
The center, based in UConn’s Innovation Partnership Building, was described as a research lab that develops storm damage modeling technology and forecasting to help Eversource plan for service throughout Connecticut and New England.
Isaias was unique in several ways that converged to contribute to the power outages that lasted for more than a week in a number of cases, according to the EEC’s analysis.
The EEC issued five predictions to Eversource between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 for the utility company’s territory, and also shared four with United Illuminating, the state’s other large electric supplier.
In almost every case, each report predicted significantly increasing storm severity, with the last predictions – released on the morning of Aug. 4, a few hours before the storm – indicating an extreme impact, in the range of 3,000 to 6,000 damage locations for Eversource service territory and 400 to 800 for United Illuminating.
Even given those increasingly ominous indicators, the storm’s damage exceeded the Outage Prediction Model (OPM) as strong winds blew through the state and non-meteorological factors – including the weakened and insect-damaged trees – became an unexpected part of the equation.
"We knew that it was extreme, but it was way more extreme than what we predicted," said Diego Cerrai, manager, UConn EEC.
An extreme drought affected the region in 2016, and unusually dry conditions persisted in much of the state. That had degraded the ability of many trees’ root systems to withstand sustained wind levels of a major weather event, particularly in northern areas of Connecticut. Also, tree canopy defoliations by Gypsy moth infestations in 2016, 2017 and 2018 created vulnerabilities statewide.
While the analysis will take some of the heat off of the energy companies, lawmakers said they still have questions.
"Ii'm sure that they're hiring and engaging with tree experts, so the knowledge should be readily available to them," said Sen. Paul Formica, a Republican from East Lyme, ranking member, Energy and Technology Committee.
"As circumstances changed, we saw the devastation, we adjusted our plan, brought in additional resources," said Tricia Modifica, Eversource spokeswoman.
Lawmakers also said it does not address what they consider a poor response afterward from Eversource.
Lawmakers plan to press Eversource on those issues when they get a public hearing.
