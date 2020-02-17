HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, UConn law students heard from those who are pushing to stop gun violence, and learning how to bring change.
"Gun violence kills tens of thousands of people every year. In fact, 90 to 100 people every day,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
He was one of four speakers on Monday who feel UConn law students can influence gun debate.
"We are breaking the grip of the NRA (National Rifle Association) and the gun manufacturers who fund the NRA,” Blumenthal said on Monday.
The National Rifle Association is powerful, but UConn law students may fight for change.
They can vote, write laws, and organize and boycott businesses that support the NRA and other gun groups.
“If it cost people to do business, and rewards people to do business, you can take the legs out of this industry pretty quick. It’s a small industry,” said Attorney Josh Koskoff.
He took on what some said was impossible. He sued Remington and other gun companies for marketing the AR-r15 as a weapon of war.
The Connecticut Supreme Court dealt a major blow to the firearms industry by clearing the way for a lawsuit.
"The ER doctor literally slid down the wall and told us that Ethan was dead, and your world shatters,” said Kristin Song, whose 15-year-old son accidentally shot himself with a gun he thought wasn’t loaded.
Connecticut lawmakers on both sides passed Ethan’s Law, which requires all guns to be secured, loaded and unloaded.
She is confident that Congress will pass this. She’s also working with youth in urban cities that are traumatized by violence.
"Yale New Haven Hospital is now pulling numbers together to show the impact on CT taxpayers, because when people come in with gunshots, they don't die. They have to have surgery and therapy,” Song said.
A new Marist poll shows 77 percent of gun owners support universal background checks and 62 percent support emergency risk protection, which allows guns to be removed from those considered dangerous.
Po Murray helped start the Newtown Action Alliance after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook. The shooter, Adam Lanza was her neighbor. They're pushing for change and say law students can vote, write laws and organize.
"We were obviously in complete shock that the safest community in the world was a home of a mass shooting,” Murray said.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL), which represents gun owners, said they always want a seat at the table and be part of these discussions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.