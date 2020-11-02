STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut has announced that fans won’t be allowed at games at Gampel Pavilion.
The university announced on Monday that in-person attendance will be limited to families of student-athletes and coaches.
Home basketball games for the men’s’ and women’s’ teams are scheduled to be held at Gampel.
"I would like to thank the Department of Public Health and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their guidance and expertise throughout this process," director of athletics David Benedict said. "I know some of our fans will be disappointed but their health and safety, along with the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and university community, is our top priority."
The university said that if COVID-19 conditions improve over the course of the 2020-21 basketball season, changes could be made.
Families of student-athletes and coaches must adhere to public health guidance when attending games, which include but are not limited to wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and observing Connecticut’s travel advisory policy.
Options for basketball season ticket holders will be communicated in the coming days, according to UConn officials.
