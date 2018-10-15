STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A linebacker on the University of Connecticut football team suffered a stroke on Wednesday.
Eli Thomas is in stable condition following the stroke, which was suffered before a weightlifting session, UConn Athletics and Thomas's family confirmed.
"Thank you all for your love and well wishes for Eli," said Mary Beth Turner, Thomas's mother. "To say we are stunned by this turn of events is an understatement! A strong, healthy, 22-year old man having a stroke is not anything we anticipated."
Turner said Thomas will fight back as he has with every challenge that has come his way with "Eli Style."
In 2017, he rehabbed an ACL injury, according to UConnHuskies.com.
"We want to thank every single member of the UConn football staff," Turner continued. "They have been tremendous! The love from them, and the team, has been overwhelming! A very special thank you to [assistant athletic trainers] Caitlyn VanWie and Tony Salvatore. Without their quick response, this horrible situation could have been devastating. We owe them more than we can ever repay!"
She asked for continued prayers.
UConn Athletics said it would not provide further details out of respect for Thomas's family.
Thomas, a junior, is from Elmira, NY.
This season, he has 11 tackles, five of which came against 20th-ranked Boise State, and a sack against the University of Rhode Island.
UConn is 1-5 on the year.
Its next game is 7 p.m. on Saturday at the University of Southern Florida.
