STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Fighting through a pandemic and an entire college basketball season, the UConn women reached their 13th straight Final Four.
On Friday night, the Huskies played the University of Arizona, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.
UConn lost to Arizona, 69 to 59, eliminating them from the NCAA Tournament.
The UConn campus would probably be buzzing with activity and excitement ahead of the big game, but it’s a holiday weekend and the pandemic is still going on.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university didn’t put together any sort of watch party or pep rally before the game on Friday.
However, while there aren’t any school activities planned, many who were still on campus Friday said they still felt excitement for Friday’s game.
“We are confident we are going to get into the final on Sunday, so fingers crossed, we are hoping for it,” said Ben Gardner, a junior at UConn.
The university is keeping its fingers crossed that students off campus don’t have any large gatherings planned over the weekend.
Last weekend’s unseasonably warm temperatures brought kids out in dangerously large numbers.
Students on campus Friday said there weren’t any big parties planned, but often times they aren’t planned ahead of time.
“Usually you just hear the music blasting then see people attracted to it over time and then you hear the police and well, that must have been a party,” said Marshall Sornborger, a junior at UConn.
The timing of the Final Four always conflicts a bit with the end of the spring semester, and students are often times caught with, at best, just one eye on the action and the other in notes or a textbook.
The national championship game is set for Sunday night at 6 p.m. also on ESPN.
