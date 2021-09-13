STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut was ranked as a top-25 public university for the 10th straight year.
UConn announced on Monday its own ranking in the U.S. News & World Report.
The report put the school tied for 23rd among the nation's public institutions.
UConn held the same ranking last year.
“Consistency is a particularly important part of excellence," said Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, UConn interim president and CEO of UConn Health. "UConn’s placement among the nation’s top 25 universities over the past decade underscores its deep and abiding commitment to excellence in academics and student success.”
Agwunobi said maintaining the position against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly gratifying.
“It is a testament to the resilience and dedication of UConn’s students, faculty and staff, as well as our state’s leaders, and the many others who support and sustain the institution’s continual drive for quality," he said.
UConn was tied with Pennsylvania State University-University Park and Rutgers University-New Brunswick.
The University of California-Los Angeles, The University of California-Berkeley, and The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor were the top three schools on the list.
For more on the rankings, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.