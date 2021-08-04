STORRS, Ct. (WFSB) - Jonathan XIII, UConn's mascot, has died at the age of 14.
Jonathan was the university's mascot for six years. In retirement he acted as a mentor and best friend to his successor, Jonathan XIV.
Our beloved former mascot Jonathan XIII passed away peacefully today with his successor and best friend @JonathanHusky14 by his side. Rest in peace, good boy. 💙 https://t.co/U2NAZA8EoQ pic.twitter.com/3JojXs8Ih0— UConn (@UConn) August 4, 2021
“For thousands of our alumni and UConn supporters, Jonathan XIII was ‘their’ mascot over the years, and he remained a beloved presence on our campuses and in the community in recent years with his successor, Jonathan XIV,” says Interim UConn President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi. “He was the epitome of ‘a good boy,’ and he’ll be greatly missed.”
