STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- A UConn student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university’s athletic department said the UConn men’s basketball program has temporarily suspended team activities.

It went on to say per protocol, “team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing is completed, and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume.”

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

