STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- A UConn student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
The university’s athletic department said the UConn men’s basketball program has temporarily suspended team activities.
It went on to say per protocol, “team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing is completed, and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.