(WFSB) - Big East basketball is back.
Officials unveiled the Big East's interconference schedule Wednesday.
There will be a total of 23 interconference match ups, with the UConn men slated to participate in five of those.
UConn is slated to kick off conference play against St. John's on December 11.
Below is the full list of interconference games for the Big East:
- vs. St. John's, Dec. 11
- at Georgetown, Dec. 13
- at Providence, Dec. 17
- vs. Creighton, Dec. 20
- at DePaul, Dec. 23
Tip off times and television designations will be released at a later date.
