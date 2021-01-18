STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The UConn men’s basketball game against Xavier has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
On Monday, the university announced the cancelation for the game that was scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Gampel Pavilion.
The COVID-19 issues are within the Xavier program.
At this time, there is no makeup date for the game.
UConn said this is the 8th game on UConn’s schedule that has been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 related issues.
