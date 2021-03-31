STORRS, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut men's basketball standout James Bouknight is hoping to land a spot on an NBA roster next season.
The sophomore guard declared on Wednesday that he'll be entering the NBA draft.
"First and foremost, I'd like to thank Coach Hurley and Coach Kimani Young for recruiting me, believing in me and giving me the opportunity to come to UConn and play for this historic program," Bouknight said in a statement. "I want to thank the entire UConn Nation for accepting me with open arms and supporting me every step of the way."
💙🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/N78K4QBplZ— James Bouknight (@jam3s210) March 31, 2021
Bouknight helped send UConn back into the Associated Press Top 25 this past season before he suffered an elbow injury in the middle of the schedule.
However, he returned to the court and led the 3rd-seeded Huskies back into the NCAA Tournament.
He averaged 18.7 points per game in his second season with UConn.
The team finished 3rd in the Big East Conference with a record of 15-8.
The NBA draft is slated for July 29 in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.