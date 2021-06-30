STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A new incentive from the University of Connecticut before the Fall semester gets underway.
UConn Dean of Students Eleanor JB Dougherty said that as a way to encourage students to upload their COVID vaccination info, they will be awarding one lucky student free on campus housing for the Fall semester.
Those students that upload their vaccination record or exemption request by July 7 are eligible.
Ahead of the start of the Fall semester, Dougherty says:
"We are one of the best universities in the country and the world. That means that we will welcome our best and brightest from all over the world this fall. In doing so, we will be safe, healthy, and grateful to be an in-person learning community again.
Preparation for fall means that we accept that COVID-19 is not over. We recognize that variants can jeopardize our health and safety at UConn. As a global university, we will open cautiously and safely this fall with all of this information in mind."
67 percent of students have already uploaded their vaccination information.
Dougherty added that the trajectory of vaccine rates among students will allow for the university to release some beds that were reserved for quarantine and isolation.
Students will be allowed to move in for the Fall semester starting on August 27.
