GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A University of Connecticut police officer was arrested on Tuesday and charged with stalking and harassing two UConn employees.
Peter J. Zavickas, 54, a 17-year veteran of the UConn Police Department, was arrested by the Tolland State’s Attorney’s Office on a warrant.
He was charged with two counts of electronic stalking, two counts of second-degree stalking, two counts of third-degree computer crime, two counts of fifth-degree computer crime and second-degree harassment.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, an investigation showed that for about a year, Zavickas stalked, harassed and photographed two Division of Public Safety employees by monitoring their movements and activities using the university’s statewide camera system while following them in his personal vehicle.
The investigation showed that between Sept. 30, 2019 and Oct. 21, 2020, Zavickas, who is assigned to the University of Connecticut’s Avery Point campus, monitored live video and searched archived video of two parking lots on the Storrs campus. A law enforcement incident reporting system showed Zavickas had no legitimate business purpose to utilize the camera system to view footage on the Storrs campus, according to the affidavit.
Additionally, Zavickas is alleged to have driven to the Storrs campus and followed the victims while trying to avoid detection.
The investigation also showed that in May 2020, Zavickas used the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing (COLLECT) System without justification. COLLECT is used throughout Connecticut to access online state and federal law enforcement resources. The use of the COLLECT database for personal reasons is strictly prohibited and constitutes a violation, abuse and unauthorized use of the system, according to the affidavit.
“The victims in this case were greatly affected by Mr. Zavickas’ actions,” State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky said. “The Division of Criminal Justice is committed to applying the law fairly and equally. No one is above the law, including those who are given the responsibility to serve and protect the public.”
Zavickas was released on $25,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Tolland Superior Court on Nov. 12, 2020.
