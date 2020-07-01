STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The Huskies are back.
The University of Connecticut officially returned to the Big East on July 1.
The school posted a hype video to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗛🏠𝗠𝗘. A new beginning starts today.#ThisIsBIG | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/TToqX8jp2c— UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) July 1, 2020
It also issued a statement by way of UConn Athletics.
We interrupt your Twitter feed for a v important announcement from @JonathanHusky14: pic.twitter.com/4AxIkRn3R5— UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) July 1, 2020
"We're back," it simply read.
UConn's Board of Trustees voted back in Jan. 2019 to leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big East.
It was once a charter member of the Big East, which became the AAC when seven Catholic schools broke away a few years ago.
Following that, the Big East reformed with those schools.
Most of UConn's major sports will participate, with the exception of football.
The Big East is currently not a football conference.
