STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Students at the University of Connecticut are speaking out after a racist video circulated on social media.
On Wednesday night, some students living where the incident happened met with university officials.
Students who were upset not just about the incident, but also with UConn’s response say UConn hasn’t done enough to listen to students of color.
UConn housing officials met with students after a video surfaces of three people walking outside Charter Oak Apartments yelling the “n-word.”
“My mom came from Ghana literally to have me be here, going to a good school and it’s like I don’t feel happy here or welcome here,” said Kelsey Ofori.
Prior to the meeting, a school spokesperson released a statement saying, “UConn is taking this matter very seriously, and believes strongly that everyone on our campuses deserves to feel safe, valued, and respected at all times.”
UConn has also referred the incident to its bias incident protocol. The incident will now be reviewed by “UConn Police, Dean of Students, Community Standards, Office of Institutional Equity, Office for Diversity and Inclusion, and Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs.”
Media was not allowed to attend the two-hour meeting, but dozens of students attended. Students told Channel 3 that UConn should have had a better response.
They were upset that only residential life officials attended the meeting and not someone from the president’s office or police department.
“Most of the questions we asked, their answer is, ‘I don’t know because I’m not affiliated with that part of the university,’ so what is the point of this meeting,” said Hannah Ravenell.
Students of color also said they were frustrated with UConn’s overall handling of issues of race and diversity.
“It’s pretty hard for us to convey our feelings and really explain to people how we feel when they have no idea what it feels like, not one bit,” said Julia West.
Another complaint that students expressed was that only students in the Charter Oak Apartments were notified.
Students say the incident impacts the entire campus and they went to the meeting only after hearing from friends or on social media.
