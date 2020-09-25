STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- While officials at the University of Connecticut have removed quarantine restrictions from one dorm, it has told students in another dorm building that they must quarantine for the next two weeks.
Students who live in Belden Hall, 93 of them, must quarantine starting Friday, for at least the next 14 days. Once that time period is up, the university will decide if it can be lifted.
This quarantine is due to a concerning trend of positive COVID-19 cases among Belden residents, the university said.
Last weekend, students who live in Eddy Hall were place under quarantine, which remains in effect. University officials said the students who live in that hall are showing signs of improvement, and there haven’t been any new cases in the past three days.
RELATED: UConn residents at Eddy Hall to quarantine following COVID-19 cases
Officials said they hope to lift the quarantine early next week.
Two weeks after students at The Oaks residence hall were placed on quarantine, those restrictions were lifted Friday morning.
RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak reported at UConn apartment complex, students told to quarantine
Friday’s testing statistics show six new on-campus positive cases, two of whom were already in medical quarantine.
Officials said there were no new off-campus positive cases reported on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.