STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Changes are coming to the residence hall at UConn's Stamford campus.
School officials say that in light of the recent rise in positive COVID cases, they are placing the entire residence hall under quarantine.
A total of five people have tested positive since yesterday, bringing the overall total to six.
Three of those cases were identified through surveillance testing, while the other three were identified through outside testing.
Officials said that about 235 students live in that building.
All students were informed today of the decision and school officials are making arrangements for additional testing.
