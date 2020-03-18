STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Classes at the University of Connecticut will remain online for the remainder of the spring semester.
The school held a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with an update on its coronavirus procedures.
President Thomas Katsouleas and others were there to address a number of items.
One of the issues students sought to get address was refunds.
The school announced on Tuesday that its commencement exercises were canceled.
As a result, seniors wanted their money back.
"Certainly, there will be some partial refunds that prefaces by saying that our priority today has been to focus on helping and safety," Katsouleas said.
Katsouleas said the university is working with state and federal agencies on resources it can use to refund students. However, no timeline has been set.
Another popular question involved moving off campus.
Students who have left campus will be contacted to retrieve their belongings from residence halls, the university said.
Students can move out starting on Thursday.
RELATED: CSCU cancels in-person classes, commencements
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System also on Tuesday canceled in-person classes and announced that its commencement ceremonies were canceled.
