STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The University of Connecticut’s president is urging students, faculty and staff to continue to take coronavirus safety precautions seriously.
In a letter to students last week, President Thomas Katsouleas wrote in part "This is not a moment to take success for granted. According to contact tracing data, our positive case numbers continue to be fueled by small-to-medium gatherings where protective face coverings aren’t worn and social distancing guidelines aren’t observed.”
On Friday, the university removed quarantine restrictions from one dorm, but then it told students in another dorm building that they must quarantine for the next two weeks.
Students who live in Belden Hall, 93 of them, were told Friday that they must for at least the next 14 days. Once that time period is up, the university will decide if it can be lifted.
This quarantine is due to a concerning trend of positive COVID-19 cases among Belden residents, the university said.
Last weekend, students who live in Eddy Hall were place under quarantine, which remains in effect.
Two weeks after students at The Oaks residence hall were placed on quarantine, those restrictions were lifted Friday morning.
As of Saturday afternoon, the university reported 69 positive/or suspected on-campus COVID-19 cases.
“Since August, we have fluctuated around a 1% positivity rate among residential students, holding infection levels to near that of the state overall. Just as importantly, the spread to faculty, staff, and the town has been minimal. The success in limiting the spread among students differentiates us from most of our peers across the country, who either did not choose to offer in-person classes, or did offer them but experienced dramatic spikes of the virus,” Katsouleas said in the letter.
He continues to encourage UConn community members to do their part in staying safe, saying “all it takes is a mask and 6 feet.”
