STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut president is urging staff to prepare for the possibility that fall classes will be online.
President Tom Katsouleas said the university is planning scenarios for the upcoming semesters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university announced that all summer classes will now be online for all campus. Clinical and field placements, along with internship experiences, may still be coordinated using face-to-face classes.
On Friday, Katsouleas said that the decision regarding face-to-face classes for fall 2020 will be made by the Board of Trustees before June 30.
He said that staff should start preparing for fall classes to be online.
For more information, click here.
