STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A UConn professor is still celebrating his big win for best classical compendium at the Grammy's.
Now, the music educator is doing what he enjoys most, inspiring young musicians.
Channel 3 caught up the winner fresh from his trip to the awards show.
Dr. Kenneth Fuchs is back in his element.
“If they did the opposite, right? Imagine it kind of opening like a fan,” said Fuchs.
He's teaching the class, arranging for music education, something he knows a thing or two about.
Since last December, we followed Fuchs, chronicling his story of being nominated for a Grammy four times.
This year, his recording took home the hardware for best classical compendium.
His work highly regarded in his classroom.
“I just remember being able to put it on and kind of zone out in my apartment and just listened to it. I mean the piano concerto was beautiful,” said Brandon Halberg, a student.
At the moment, these aspiring music educators are sharing their arrangements.
Together, they dive into concepts and critiques, enjoying the vision.
“He always has such good stuff to say even if he’s being critical of something, he frames it in such a way that it makes you feel good about what you’re doing,” said Sydney Fogarty, a student.
There’s a reason for that gentle, yet firm guidance.
“I see myself in them. I was like them once and wanted to learn and was certainly excited about music,” said Fuchs.
The Grammy award winner says he sees composing and his work with teaching students going hand-in-hand.
“It’s about us speaking on the same level, really. We all have the same goal. We want to be exceptional musicians and inspire,” Fuchs said.
As Fuchs sees it, whether on the Grammy stage or in the classroom, his quest is about sharing music with people who love it and want to learn more about it.
