(WFSB) - The countdown to music's biggest night is on.
The 2019 Grammy Awards are Sunday on Channel 3.
From the comfort of the couch, people can watch the brightest stars, including a University of Connecticut professor, walk the red carpet.
Alicia Keys, a 15-time Grammy Award winner, is the host. It will be her first time emceeing the event.
This year's top awards are dominated by women. It sees mostly young women in the best new artist category.
Drake and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations in the biggest categories. Both earned nods for record, album and song of the year.
One of the nominees this year is a professor of music composition at UConn, Kenneth Fuchs.
This marks his fourth nomination.
"I am thrilled that my recording with the London Symphony Orchestra is nominated in the most coveted Grammy category that is best classic album," Fuchs said.
Fuchs spoke with Channel 3 and shared advice to those wanted to pursue a career in music.
"I always tell my students at UConn the very best thing that you can do is just to write and keep writing," he said. "There is a lot of music for all kinds of instruments. And continue to study repertoire and orchestra repertoire by composers of all different stylist periods. That's how a composer learns."
As far as performances during the show go, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves and Post Malone will be taking the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The show starts at 8 p.m. on CBS and Channel 3.
