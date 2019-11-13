STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- An impeachment hearing was underway on Wednesday in Washington D.C.
It was just the beginning of a process that will likely last a few weeks, as lawmakers try to figure out what kind of charges, if any, they want to make against President Donald Trump.
While Democrats may want to deliberate in making their case, both parties want to wrap the hearing up and focus on a high-stakes election.
“It's not a perfect analogy, but the House is like the grand jury whether it should go to trial. They're not actually doing the trying, although it's hard to see that all the time,” said David Yalof, UConn’s Political Science department head.
If Congress does impeach the president, the Senate will vote on whether to remove him from office.
“What they're basically deciding is can a charge be credibly brought, which can then be sent to the Senate, where a trial would take place,” Yalof said.
The hearings come after a whistleblower said Trump tried to use aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate possible corruption involving former vice president Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Critics said Trump was trying to get dirt on a political rival.
Yalof says Ukraine's role in U.S. foreign policy is an important part of the case. The U.S. supports Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia.
“President Trump can run his own foreign policy, but the question is is it the foreign policy that is in the national security of the United States or is it in some kind of personal or private interest,” Yalof said.
Wednesday’s hearing focused on the testimony of William Taylor, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.
Also testifying was George Grant, a high ranking official in the state department.
Yalof said Taylor in particular is a key witness for Democrats who hope to prove Trump tried to get a favor in exchange for foreign aid.
“He's a person who is as close as anybody to the actual act of the quid pro quo, if you will,” Yalof said.
While Wednesday's hearings were televised live, students at UConn were more focused on their classes.
Yalof suspects that typically. He said many people are skeptical the proceedings will result in Trump being removed, and with social media, people have more chances to see the highlights later.
“There is more of a sense that if something happens, that really is important or makes a difference, I’ll be seeing that soundbite 100 times,” Yalof said.
These proceedings are also different because of what's at stake for parties involved.
Only three other presidents faced impeachment.
Andrew Johnson failed to secure the Democratic nomination after his impeachment in 1868.
Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were already in their second terms.
Meanwhile, Trump is poised to secure the Republican nomination for the 2020 election while facing impeachment.
"It's the fact that we have a president running for re-election, that it's going to happen in less than a year from now, that creates a little bit of urgency," Yalof said.
