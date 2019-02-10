HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- University of Connecticut Professor of Music Composition took home a Grammy on Sunday afternoon for a collection of compositions.
Channel 3 spoke with Professor Kenneth Fuchs following the nomination and again on Sunday after he and renowned conductor JoAnn Falletta took home the award.
His work, “Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist,’” performed by the London Symphony Orchestra won in the Category of Best Classical Compendium.
“JoAnn and I were classmates together at Julliard together. We've forged a friendship over 35 years making music recordings. She premiers my music and we've done 5 recordings with 11 symphony orchestras and it’s just a great feeling to be here,” said Professor Fuchs in a FaceTime interview with Channel 3 on Sunday.
The 61st Grammy Awards premiere on Channel 3 at 8 p.m.
