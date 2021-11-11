CANTON, CT (WFSB) - Once veterans are back home, finding a job becomes a battle of its own, so what about starting your own business?
For the past ten years, that has been the mission for a UConn program, but because of COVID, it was on the verge of ending.
The program is the Entrepreneurship Boot Camp for veterans, a year-long program where veterans learn all of the ins and out of a business.
The end goal is to open their own shops, like the Audette Motorcycle Company in Canton.
Tony Audette is a veteran who served six years in Afghanistan.
On top of protecting his country, motorcycles are also his passion.
"Being able to do this is calming for me, my therapy. It's what I do to remove myself from the situation and when you go to a classroom that's full of other veterans, we are all searching for that purpose," Audette tells us.
A purpose he found at UConn's free year-long program that taught Tony how to run his shop where he now prints his own parts in 3D and creates full bikes.
"People want to have something that is unique and no one else has that is built specifically for them," explained Audette.
Tony is thankful he found the EBV program, because he started to believe in himself and learned skills, like marketing and dealing with patents.
"Yes, they are going to start a business, but me, personally, knowing what they are going through, we can wrap our arms around them and make a significant difference in their lives," program director Michael Zacchea stated.
Michael says the program was hit hard by the pandemic, because of the lack of money.
Luckily, some donors heard.
"They were just going to make a tough decision to eliminate the program. When I heard that, I didn't want to let that happen," UConn professor Tom O'Brien noted.
The program is doing better for now.
As for Tony, he hopes other veterans follow their passion.
"First, find out what you want to do, make sure that it is something you are passionate about. Don't get in the business for the sake of being in business, because it's incredibly difficult," Audette added.
The program could use the help, so if you would like to help out with any donations, you can head here.
Donors who contribute $200 or more will receive an autographed copy of Zacchea’s book, “The Ragged Edge: A U.S. Marine’s Account of Leading the Iraqi Army 5th Battalion.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.