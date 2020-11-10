STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The University of Connecticut has placed five residence halls under quarantine after 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported on campus.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, where officials said Werth, Tolland, Middlesex, Batterson, and Belden residence halls have been placed under quarantine.
The 11 on-campus cases have impacted a total of 544 students, officials said.
There were also 23 new off-campus positive cases reported on Tuesday.
According to the Dean of Students, this is the highest number of positive cases reported in a single day since testing began at UConn.
"UConn is not immune from the risk of COVID and the dangers it presents to ourselves and those we love. Recent events at nearby universities remind us that large gatherings and failing to follow universal precautions can have a dramatic consequence on our ability to be a Husky family. It is of critical importance that we stay strong, stay connected and continue to care for the health and safety of others. We know how to do this. Our success, to date, has been earned through your great work. Let’s not put that in jeopardy," the university said in a letter to students.
If the quarantine period extends beyond Nov. 20 when the residence halls close for winter recess, students will receive guidance on how to quarantine at home if they choose to do so, the university said.
