STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut is getting a multi-million-dollar grant for poultry research.
The $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is to develop chickens without using antibiotics.
UConn began as an agriculture school more than 130 years ago.
“As this extraordinary research center indicates, this is not your father's agriculture school,” said Thomas Katsouleas, president, University of Connecticut. “This is a high-tech research center that carries UConn into the next century.”
UConn said it is taking the lead on the project and will work with nearly a dozen other universities.
