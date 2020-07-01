STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The state is moving ahead and planning for a return to classrooms in the fall, which includes the University of Connecticut.
The campus will look a lot different and students will need to make several changes in order to return.
There will be a mix of online learning and in-person classes, so it means students will be heading to Storrs in August, but dorm life and academic life will be different.
UConn is expecting dorms to be at 70 percent capacity, but there could be more or there could be less.
That’s why the university is relying on a survey sent to students, asking if they need housing.
For those who do need housing, they should expect dorm rooms to be converted to one or two person occupancies. On campus apartments will still have the four-person maximum. They’ll be viewed as a family.
Anyone who is moving in will need to be tested for the virus two weeks before the first day of class. The university hasn’t decided what commuter students and faculty will need to do.
Students will get their class schedules finalized late July, so they’ll have a sense of how many classes will be in-person or online.
They will get their housing assignments no later than August 1. On August 14, students will start moving in, but it’ll be staggered to avoid traffic.
There may be testing requirements for others, including faculty, but the university hasn’t decided on that.
