EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A day ahead of the University of Connecticut’s first home football game of the season, the school is releasing new tailgating rules.
An email was sent out on Wednesday, outlining new rules for tailgating outside of Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
The new rules include a ban on hard alcohol, kegs, or large containers.
Students are also not allowed to stand in or on top of truck beds, and if students do not enter the game 30 minutes prior to kickoffs, they will be asked to leave the property.
The letter also included a stark warning that police will have a greater presence than in years past, and the student tailgating area will be taken away if the rules aren’t followed.
