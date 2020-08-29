STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn officials are reporting ten new cases of COVID-19.
The university made the announcement Saturday morning.
Officials say that, of the ten new cases, six were already in quarantine and four were associated with Garrigus Hall.
Three of those ten cases were also determined to be 'point of care' cases, meaning that the students had come to Student Health Services with symptoms and did test positive for the coronavirus.
This past Thursday, school officials announced that those students that lived in Garrigus Hall had been placed under medical quarantine.
As of Saturday morning, UConn is reporting an overall total of 69 cases, with 57 of those cases being students that live on campus.
Of those 57 cases, ten students have recovered after testing negative and have left isolation.
The remainder returned home for their isolation periods.
The overall positivity rate remains at a little over 1 percent.
UConn starts classes on Monday and university officials are working on transitioning students that reside at Garrigus Hall to a remote learning capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.