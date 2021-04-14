(WFSB) -- The state is investigating what's believed to be its first confirmed case of a pet with COVID-19.
Researchers at the University of Connecticut said a puppy that died suddenly had later tested positive for the virus.
The university said the animal didn't show any of the symptoms associated with COVID before it died.
It's unclear what town that animal lived in.
For more from UConn, click here.
