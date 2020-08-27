STORRS, CT (WFSB) – An entire residence hall at UConn in Storrs is being placed under a medical quarantine after several students tested positive for COVID-19.
UConn officials said all students who live in Garrigus Hall will be placed under the medical quarantine.
Earlier this week, 12 cases were reported and on Thursday nine new cases were reported.
There are nearly 300 occupants who live in Garrigus Hall.
As of Thursday, there are 42 positive on-campus cases, 10 of which have been added since Wednesday.
The first day of classes at UConn is Monday. The university is working with Garrigus residents to accommodate their ability to remotely remain connected to classes.
The on-campus positive rate at UConn Storrs is 0.84 among resident student tests.
