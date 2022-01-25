STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut is letting residential students return to campus Friday, Jan. 28 ahead of a possible snowstorm this weekend.
The school says students will have card access starting at 7 a.m. Friday.
School officials announced that dining will be limited on Friday to three dining halls: Northwest, Whitney and South.
"Students who need to pick up a key or wish to change their move-in date will receive additional communication from Residential Life this week about check-in times on Friday," the school said.
Click here to see the latest forecast.
