STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Residents at one UConn residence hall will start quarantining Saturday after COVID-19 cases at the school.
School officials say all residents at Eddy Hall will be placed under medical quarantine after three new cases were reported at the building.
Officials say a total of four cases have appeared at the hall. The building has 96 residents and 28 are already in quarantine.
UConn officials say the Storrs campus has 51 current positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
The total number of positive cases this semester is 147.
