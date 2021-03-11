NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut's men's basketball returns to the Big East Tournament for the first time in nine years on Thursday night.
The Huskies joined the American Athletic Conference following the end of their 2013 season.
The last time they appeared in the Big East Tournament was 2012.
The team has won seven conference titles, which is a tie with Georgetown for the most.
Since its last NCAA tournament title in 2014, UConn went on a backward slide into mediocrity.
Following the hiring of head coach Dan Hurley in 2018, UConn returned to the Big East this past season.
The team earned the 3rd seed in the conference tournament with a record of 14-6.
UConn plays 11th seeded DePaul at 9 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
