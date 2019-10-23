STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut's Board of Trustees met for the first time since two students were arrested in connection with shouting racist words.
It briefly addressed and condemned the incident on Wednesday morning.
Board chair Dan Toscano said students were right to be upset.
"On behalf of the board, I want to echo those sentiments and join [UConn] president Katsouleas in condemning this behavior," Toscano said. "It has no place at UConn or anywhere else."
In a social media video, Jarred Karal and Ryan Mucaj were heard shouting the "n" word in a parking lot near the Charter Oak Apartments.
The students told police that they were playing a game to see who could yell inappropriate words the loudest, according to their arrest warrants.
Karal has since apologized.
"We has a university and as a community are so much better than that," Toscano said. "I know there will be a further dialogue to educate and to develop strategies to improve our commitment to diversity and inclusion."
Monday, students on the UConn campus rallied. They and UConn's NAACP chapter demanded that the school take steps to create a more inclusive environment.
Adam Steinbaugh, a director with the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, says charging anyone under the old statute is unconstitutional, saying “Doing so will only expose the university — including its leaders and police officers — to legal liability, while doing little (if anything) to remedy social ills identified by students and society at large."
