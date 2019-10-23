STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut's Board of Trustees plans to meet on Wednesday for the first time since two students were arrested in connection with making racist comments.
The board is scheduled to meet just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Storrs.
In a social media video, Jarred Karal and Ryan Mucaj were heard shouting the "n" word in a parking lot near the Charter Oak Apartments.
The students told police that they were playing a game to see who could yell inappropriate words the loudest, according to their arrest warrants.
Karal has since apologized.
Monday, students on the UConn campus rallied. They and UConn's NAACP chapter demanded that the school take steps to create a more inclusive environment.
