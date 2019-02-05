STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut will soon have a new president.
The Board of Trustees is expected to decide who it will be on Tuesday.
Current President Susan Herbst announced that she is stepping down from the position after leaving a mark on the institution.
She was the first woman approved to lead the university.
Herbst will have served as president for eight years.
Her last day is in July; however, she is expected to stay on as a staff member.
A 44-member search committee was created last year after she made her announcement.
It decided on a top nominee who could become the school's 16th president.
Thomas Katsouleas is currently the provost and executive vice president of the University of Virginia.
Before that, Katsouleas was the dean of Duke University's School of Engineering.
Among the dignitaries attending Tuesday's vote is Gov. Ned Lamont.
Lamont said he'll meet with the Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.