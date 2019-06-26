HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut will soon be back in the Big East Conference.
UConn's Board of Trustees voted to accept an invitation to move most of the school's sports programs back to the conference in which it was once a charter member.
The vote happened on Wednesday during a regularly scheduled meeting. It was said to have been unanimous.
UConn currently sits in the American Athletic Conference.
It had been a charter member of the Big East Conference, but remained in what what later become the AAC when seven Catholic schools broke away a few years ago.
Those schools took the name of the Big East Conference with them when they left.
The move back would affect all of UConn's athletics programs with the exception of football.
UConn hasn't said what it would do with its football program yet.
The Big East currently does not have football.
Bylaws require the school to pay a $10 million exit fee and give the AAC 27 months notice of its departure. Channel 3 has learned that the terms are being negotiated.
(1) comment
Bylaws require the school to pay a $10 million exit fee and give the AAC 27 months notice of its departure. No doubt that will be payed for with Connecticut tax dollars. That school doesn't know how to balance a budget and relies on us and the government to stay afloat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.